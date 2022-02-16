SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Trading 5.7% Higher

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.49. 12,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 35,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

SOL Global Investments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

