Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,557,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.60% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $21,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $36,498,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 676,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after buying an additional 177,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 34,901 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 611,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 145,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:SOI opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.91 million, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.