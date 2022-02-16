Solrise Finance Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and $553,865.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.21 or 0.07102064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,013.87 or 1.00182045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00049639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00052183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 55,302,320 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.