Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.06

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.06 and traded as low as $26.19. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 151,999 shares traded.
Separately, CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.
Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.
