SONM [old] (SNM) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

SONM [old] (CURRENCY:SNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. SONM [old] has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $88,593.00 worth of SONM [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM [old] coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SONM [old] has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONM [old] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039131 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00105858 BTC.

SONM [old] Coin Profile

SONM [old] (CRYPTO:SNM) is a coin. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM [old]’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM [old]’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM [old] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONM [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.