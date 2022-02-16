Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Purchases $124,190.00 in Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.85. The company had a trading volume of 742,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,407. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

