SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 582,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 42,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,971. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.12. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

SOPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

