South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Decreased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,987 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of South State worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South State by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,290,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,077,000 after acquiring an additional 118,019 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of South State by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,804,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,311,000 after purchasing an additional 357,830 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 652,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in South State by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,252,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of South State stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.95. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 33.04% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. South State’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.34.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

