Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,138,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Southwestern Energy worth $94,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
SWN stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
