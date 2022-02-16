Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,138,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 412,745 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.69% of Southwestern Energy worth $94,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

SWN stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

