Space Cow Boy (SCB) Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. Space Cow Boy has a total market capitalization of $399,773.62 and $25,171.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $12.25 or 0.00027772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00106391 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

