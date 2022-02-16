Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SDE. CIBC set a C$10.00 target price on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

Shares of Spartan Delta stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.43. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.35 and a 12-month high of C$6.20. The firm has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

