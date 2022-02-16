Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$8.25. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.73% from the company’s previous close.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC set a C$10.00 price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.17.

SDE stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.43. 148,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,028. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$2.35 and a 1 year high of C$6.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

