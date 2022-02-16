Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Short Interest Up 42.0% in January

Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,800 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the January 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDTXF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. 31,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,633. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23. Spectral Medical has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.99.
Spectral Medical Company Profile
