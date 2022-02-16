Spectrum Price Tops $0.0000 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 16th. Spectrum has a market cap of $15,860.46 and $842.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00289567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013379 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002434 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

