Spell Token (SPELL) Achieves Market Cap of $499.26 Million

Spell Token (CURRENCY:SPELL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $499.26 million and $53.26 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded down 18.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00038707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00106118 BTC.

About Spell Token

Spell Token (CRYPTO:SPELL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 82,395,795,684 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

Spell Token Coin Trading

