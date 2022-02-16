SPINDLE Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,058.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $613,459.30 and $6,058.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.23 or 0.99999950 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00064641 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.00257027 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00154998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00310180 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001259 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001398 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

