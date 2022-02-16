Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Airlines by 265.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 909.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Seaport Research Partners raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. 209,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,129,474. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

