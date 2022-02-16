Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.91.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

