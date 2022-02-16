Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Short Interest Update

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $8.91.
Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Splash Beverage Group had a negative return on equity of 945.24% and a negative net margin of 446.66%. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter.
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
