Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading Down 5.9%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.92 and last traded at $67.92. 353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 734,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $349,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $3,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 154,872 shares of company stock worth $13,617,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,981,000 after purchasing an additional 491,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after purchasing an additional 266,254 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

