SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Down 28.0% in January

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 445,900 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 619,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 4,709 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $541,817.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock worth $3,533,216 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPSC stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,687. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.95. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $174.42.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
