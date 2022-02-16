SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. 607,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

