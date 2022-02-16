SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. 607,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,827. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $88.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,036 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPX FLOW Company Profile
SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.
