SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.55. 8,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $2,622,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

