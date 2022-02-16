SSR Mining (SSRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SSR Mining stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

