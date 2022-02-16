STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
STAA opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $163.08.
In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
STAAR Surgical Company Profile
STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.
