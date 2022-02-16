STAAR Surgical (STAA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STAA opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $163.08.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.