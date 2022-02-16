Stacks (STX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $30.27 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $30.27 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00211057 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00127006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.78 or 0.07034875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,298,597,237 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

