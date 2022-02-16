Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 16th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market capitalization of $144.07 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00105955 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

