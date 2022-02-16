Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $12.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.18. 70,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,163. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $159.85 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

