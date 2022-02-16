Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $94.36

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.36 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 93.60 ($1.27). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.60 ($1.27), with a volume of 80,177 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 94.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

