State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.01 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.62 billion to $15.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

STT stock opened at $100.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after acquiring an additional 493,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $17,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.