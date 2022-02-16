Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. 106,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,126. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.