Stellantis (STLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STLA opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stellantis by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stellantis by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,563,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,521,000 after acquiring an additional 238,304 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

