Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Holdings Boosted by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Sterling Bancorp worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 976.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,718,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,187,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,600,000 after buying an additional 1,280,834 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,555,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,070,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STL remained flat at $$26.29 on Wednesday. 19,410,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $258.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $76,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock worth $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

