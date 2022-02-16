stETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07125430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,047.08 or 0.99864864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00050583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00052579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002921 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

