Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $64.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CRSP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,980. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.10. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.08). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.