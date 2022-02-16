Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYDGF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.22.

Shares of BYDGF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.50. 4,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.76. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

