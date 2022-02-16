Stifel Nicolaus Raises Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$80.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

PDS stock traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $781.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.12. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at $1,860,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $8,410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

