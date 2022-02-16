StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.50

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.50 and last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 1192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.00 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 13,332 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $821,784.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,341 shares of company stock worth $1,130,756 and sold 37,731 shares worth $2,457,029. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 384,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.