STORE Capital (STOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

