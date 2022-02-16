STRAKS Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $7,366.36 and $2.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

