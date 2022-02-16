Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 2,021 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.00.

Shares of SAUHY traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,436. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.00. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $56.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

