Streamr (DATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.07 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Streamr has a total market cap of $70.79 million and $20.07 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00038353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00105837 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

