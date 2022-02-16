Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Price Down 7%

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG)’s stock price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.77. 15,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 639,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gratia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $8,936,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $20,748,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

