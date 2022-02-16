Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.74

Shares of Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.74 and last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 61749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,636,800.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

