Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2022

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE INN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 801,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,636 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

