Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.47 and last traded at C$21.58. Approximately 451,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 435,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 8.34%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

