Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 251,280 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Suncor Energy by 61.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,016,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,010,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Suncor Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,683,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Suncor Energy by 114.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,760,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Tudor Pickering cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

SU opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $30.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.