Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Short Interest Update

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

Shares of STG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,104. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $79.27 million, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.