Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE NOVA opened at $18.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.07. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $52.25.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

