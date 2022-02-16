SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. SunPower has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $45.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

