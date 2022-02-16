Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and $422,094.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0926 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.76 or 0.07059881 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00073514 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 625,301,557 coins and its circulating supply is 344,783,191 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.